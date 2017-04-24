FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Invest highest bidder for Greece's Thessaloniki Port
April 24, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 4 months ago

Deutsche Invest highest bidder for Greece's Thessaloniki Port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 24 (Reuters) - German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners was the highest bidder for a majority stake in Greece's Thessalonki Port with 231.9 million euros, the country's privatisation agency HRADF said on Monday.

HRADF received three bids in March for a 67 percent stake in the port, Greece's second-biggest. The other two bidders were Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World).

The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.5 million euros.

Deutsche Invest Equity Partners has teamed up with France's Terminal Link SAS. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

