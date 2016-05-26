Greece to conclude Hellenikon property deal next month - privatisation chief

ATHENS, May 26 (Reuters) - Greece will conclude the sale of a prime seaside property at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon next month, the head of the country’s privatisation agency said on Thursday.

In 2014, Greece clinched a 915 million euro ($1.02 billion) deal for the sale and long-term lease of the property to a consortium led by Lamda Development, with Chinese and Abu Dhabi-based firms.

But opposition from local communities and technical hurdles have delayed the project.

“I believe that we will be ready within June,” Stergios Pitsiorlas told Skai television. “There must be a final agreement which will convince the people.”

He said Athens could raise more than 2 billion euros from divesting state assets this year as part of a 6 billion euro target by 2018 under the country’s international bailout. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Renee Maltezou)