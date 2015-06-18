Greek bailout to be extended to year-end, without IMF - Die Zeit

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Greece’s creditors plan to offer to extend its existing aid programme until the end of this year, but without the participation of the International Monetary Fund, Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper reported in its online edition on Thursday.

Without citing sources, the newspaper said the remaining 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) earmarked in Greece’s existing programme for bank recapitalisation should be used to settle its liabilities with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF.

A spokesman for the German government said he could not comment on the report. The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)