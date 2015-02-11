FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone, Greece fail to agree way forward following meeting
February 11, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone, Greece fail to agree way forward following meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree with Greece a final statement or a way to continue talks until their next meeting on Monday, following hours of discussions in Brussels to extend an international bailout.

“We explored a number of issues, one of which was the current programme,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference in the early hours on Thursday in Brussels.

“We discussed the possibility of an extension. For some that is clear that is preferred option but we haven’t come to that conclusion as yet. We will need a little more time.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)

