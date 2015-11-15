FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup head: agreement with Greece on many issues, progress assessment Tue
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup head: agreement with Greece on many issues, progress assessment Tue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Greece and its euro zone creditors have reached an agreement on many issues in the reform programme that Athens is implementing in return for loans, the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in a statement on Sunday.

Greece needs a positive review of its reform progress from the euro zone to get the next, 2 billion euro tranche of loans as well as up to 10 billion euros for the recapitalisation of its banks.

But talks, which should have been completed by the middle of October, have stalled because of differences over details of a foreclosures law.

“I welcome that good progress has been made between the Greek authorities and the institutions in the discussions on the measures included in the first set of milestones and on the financial sector measures that are essential for a successful recapitalisation process,” Dijsselbloem said.

“Agreement has been reached on many issues,” he said.

He said deputy euro zone finance ministers, called the Euro Working Group (EWG) would meet on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and decide if a disbursement is possible. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.