Early results show 'No' vote with strong lead in Greek referendum

ATHENS, July 5 (Reuters) - Early results based on 10 percent of the votes cast showed Greeks on course to reject a bailout offer from creditors in a referendum on the package on Sunday.

The ‘No’ camp had 59.8 percent of the vote with about 10 percent of the votes cast, while the ‘Yes’ vote drew 40.1 percent of the votes, according to figures on the interior ministry website. An official projection of the final result is expected at 1800 GMT. (Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington)