FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU/IMF proposal overlooks months of talks with Athens- Greek govt official
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

EU/IMF proposal overlooks months of talks with Athens- Greek govt official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - A proposal by Greece’s EU/IMF lenders for a cash-for-reforms deals has not taken into account four months of talks between the two sides and would bring back the austerity rejected by Greek voters, a Greek government official said.

“The Greek government’s proposal .... encompasses the convergence achieved in the Brussels Group. This is the framework for a mutually acceptable agreement that would ensure the funding of the Greek economy,” the official said.

“In contrast, the lenders’ proposal bypasses the four-month-long negotiations and takes (Athens) back to the bailout programme which was rejected in the January 25 elections.” (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.