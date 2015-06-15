FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece plays down prospect of new proposal to revive talks
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Greece plays down prospect of new proposal to revive talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s government on Monday played down the prospect of submitting a new counter-proposal as sought by lenders in order to resume negotiations after a breakdown in talks over the weekend.

“We have largely exhausted our limits,” Government spokesman Gabriel Sakellardis told a news conference when asked if Athens would submit new proposals to break the impasse with creditors. He added that he didn’t see why the current proposal made by Greece was not good enough.

Still, Athens remains confident of reaching a deal to pay off an IMF debt payment at the end of June and did not believe the European Central Bank would make any move that would undermine Greece while negotiations continued, he said.

“We are not naive,” he said. “We are optimistic because no side has an interest in not clinching a deal.”

He confirmed that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would travel to Russia as planned this week despite the breakdown in talks. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.