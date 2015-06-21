Greece's Tsipras presented proposal to EU leaders - PM's office

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras presented Greece’s proposal for a deal during phone talks on Sunday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, his office said.

“The prime minister presented the three leaders Greece’s proposal for a mutually beneficial agreement that will give a definitive solution and not postpone addressing the problem,” it said in a statement.

The call came ahead of an emergency summit of euro zone leaders on Monday to try to avert a Greek default as talks between Athens and its foreign lenders over a debt deal remain deadlocked. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)