Greece delivers "reasonable" proposal, no final deal seen on Monday

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece’s reform proposal submitted on Monday is a “reasonable” document that can be the basis of a proper discussion and, while a final deal with Athens is unlikely on Monday, it could be a step towards an agreement in the coming days, officials said.

“This is now, for the first time, a reasonable paper on which you can have an informed and productive discussion,” one euro zone official said.

“I cannot predict it will lead to an agreement tonight, but it is what was expected in form and in substance from such a paper. There is sufficient detail provided, it is coherent, it has tables -- that’s good, it is a basis for a discussion today,” the official said.

The Greek proposal offers gradually to raise the Greek retirement age to 67 and to streamline various exceptions to the system. On average Greek men now retire at 63 and women at 59, according to government data, but there are various exceptions.

The offer also sets the main rate of the Value Added Tax (VAT) at 23 percent, reserves a reduced rate of 13 percent for energy and basic foods and an exceptional rate of 6 percent only for medicine and books. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)