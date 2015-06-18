FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece presenting new proposals for aid-for-reform deal - Greek source
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greece presenting new proposals for aid-for-reform deal - Greek source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has presented new proposals to fellow euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, a Greek government official said on Thursday, without giving any details.

“Varoufakis is presenting new ideas right now,” the official said. “The proposals are based on fiscal consolidation that needs to go with debt sustainability.”

He added: “There is no clash. We are negotiating. We are open to proposals.” (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

