FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anti-austerity protesters rally at Greek parliament
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Anti-austerity protesters rally at Greek parliament

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Several hundred anti-austerity protesters, chanting slogans against the European Union and IMF, rallied near parliament in Athens on Sunday as a deepening crisis forced Greece’s leftist government to announce capital controls on the banking system.

The protest began with a demonstration in front of the offices of the European Commission in Athens. The ground was strewn with leaflets reading “Drachma better than submission” and “We don’t owe, we won’t sell, we won’t pay”.

The protest was the latest in a string of rallies both for and against the government in recent weeks, as Athens grappled with international creditors in increasingly antagonistic negotiations to unlock billions of euros in bailout funds.

The rally was smaller than other recent demonstrations, which have numbered in the thousands, and far smaller than the protests involving tens of thousands seen a few years ago at other points during the crisis.

With talks breaking off after Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called a surprise referendum on the bailout, and the European Central Bank deciding to freeze funding to Greece’s crippled banks, the Greek financial system is on the brink of collapse.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.