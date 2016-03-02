FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benefit of Greece in ECB's QE unclear, but would be good signal -finmin
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 2 years ago

Benefit of Greece in ECB's QE unclear, but would be good signal -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - The immediate benefits of a Greek participation in the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying programme, called quantitative easing (QE), are not clear, but it would be a good signal for investors, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said.

Tsakalotos was responding to a question from a European Parliament deputy during a hearing. He said he did not know to what extent the ECB could buy Greek government bonds on the secondary market and what the effect would be.

“If the ECB included us in the QE programme or reinforced waiver, irrespective of the actual economic effect in the short run, it would have a very important symbolic effect,” Tsakalotos said.

He added that what Greece needed the most now was a signal to investors that “things are working”. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.