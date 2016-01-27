Greece relaunches railway company sale to attract more offers

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece said on Wednesday it will relaunch a tender to sell its railway company TRAINOSE to allow more investors to bid for it.

“The goal is to raise investors’ interest in TRAINOSE, which currently operates as the sole provider of rail services in Greece,” the privatisation agency HRADF said in a statement.

The decision to relaunch the sale was taken at a board meeting on Jan. 20, it said. Investors should express interest from Feb. 1 and must submit their binding bids by April 26. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)