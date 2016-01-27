FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece relaunches railway company sale to attract more offers
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Greece relaunches railway company sale to attract more offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Greece said on Wednesday it will relaunch a tender to sell its railway company TRAINOSE to allow more investors to bid for it.

“The goal is to raise investors’ interest in TRAINOSE, which currently operates as the sole provider of rail services in Greece,” the privatisation agency HRADF said in a statement.

The decision to relaunch the sale was taken at a board meeting on Jan. 20, it said. Investors should express interest from Feb. 1 and must submit their binding bids by April 26. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.