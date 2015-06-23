FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Potential aid deal to have minor impact on Greece ratings-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Potential aid deal to have minor impact on Greece ratings-Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - A possible Greek cash-for-reforms deal to avert a default will have limited impact on Greece’s sub-investment grade credit ratings, a senior Moody’s official said on Tuesday.

Moody’s Investor Services rates Greece at Caa2. This reflected not only uncertainty over the negotiations but also concerns about Greece’s fundamental credit profile, said Dietmar Hornung, associate managing director at Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group.

“Our concerns about Greece go beyond the current impasse in terms of negotiations, and those concerns would remain with a deal. In this context, the impact of a deal on current ratings ought to be limited,” he told Reuters’ Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the Euromoney Global Borrowers and Investors Conference.

He also said a potential Greek exit from the euro would have credit implications for other non-investment grade euro zone countries such as Portugal but declined to speculate how those would be reflected in ratings actions. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.