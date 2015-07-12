Germany trying to humiliate Greece, senior Syriza figure says

ATHENS, July 12 (Reuters) - Germany is trying to humiliate Greece by bringing new demands for a bailout deal, Dimitrios Papadimoulis, Vice-President of the European Parliament and member of Greece’s ruling Syriza party, said on Sunday.

Highlighting the depth of reluctance to grant another rescue to Greece, Germany’s finance ministry put forward a paper on Saturday demanding stronger Greek measures or a five-year “time-out” from the euro zone that looked like a disguised expulsion.

“What is at play here is an attempt to humiliate Greece and Greeks, or to overthrow the (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras government,” Papadimoulis told Mega TV.