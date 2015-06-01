FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM ready to discuss pension reform - Die Welt
June 1, 2015 / 8:03 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM ready to discuss pension reform - Die Welt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is ready to discuss pension reforms in negotiations with international creditors over a cash-for-reforms deal, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Monday.

Labour and pension reforms are believed to be among the big sticking points with Athens.

Die Welt cited participants in the negotiations as saying the prime minister had signalled he was ready to discuss pension cuts and a higher retirement age.

The Greeks has not yet submitted a concrete proposal, the paper added in a preview of an article to run in its Tuesday print edition. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

