REFILE-Greece to present reforms package by Monday- govt spokesman

(Adds name of government spokesman)

ATHENS, March 24 (Reuters) - Greece will present its proposed package of reforms to its euro zone partners by next Monday in hopes they will release much needed cash, its government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“It will be done at the latest by Monday,” government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Monday but it was unclear if they had narrowed differences on economic reforms Athens must implement to win urgently to get fresh aid from its creditors.

Sakellaridis said the package of reforms Athens will propose will not contain recessionary measures but structural changes.

He said Tsipras and Merkel on Monday discussed the outline of the reforms but did not go into depth.

“I believe points of convergence were found,” Sakellaridis said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)