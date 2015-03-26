FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece believes deal on reforms with Eurogroup to be reached next week
March 26, 2015

Greece believes deal on reforms with Eurogroup to be reached next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 26 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy minister said on Thursday he believed the government would reach a deal with its euro zone peers on planned reforms next week, unblocking the necessary funding for the cash-strapped country.

“I believe that at the beginning of next week we will have an agreement on the package of reforms the Greek government is proposing and on the funding of the country,” George Stathakis told Antenna TV

The government has promised to deliver a full list of planned reforms by next Monday. It is not clear whether it will include measures agreed by the previous government such as privatisations and pension reform. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

