Greece's lenders to discuss reforms list on Friday

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s European Union and IMF lenders, informally called the Brussels Group, will start discussing on Friday a list of reforms being submitted by the Greek government, a government official said.
Athens has been scrambling to draw up a comprehensive list of measures to show its creditors it is committed to reform and budget discipline so that further aid can be released. Athens is just weeks away from running out of cash.
Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington