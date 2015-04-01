Greece says sent more detail on reforms to lenders

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - Greece has sent more detail on its proposed reforms to euro zone and International Monetary Fund lenders but the two sides remain at loggerheads on the issues of pension and labour reforms, a Greek finance ministry offical said on Wednesday.

Euro zone deputy finance ministers discussed the cash-strapped country’s proposed reforms - which it must have approved to unlock much needed aid - at a teleconference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Costas Pitas, editing by Deepa Babington)