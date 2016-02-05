FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission sees progress in Greek review talks but work not over yet
February 5, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

EU Commission sees progress in Greek review talks but work not over yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Talks between international lenders and Greek authorities are moving in the right direction, but work is still ongoing to conclude the first assessment of the country’s bailout reforms, the European Commission said on Friday.

Asked about progress in negotiations with the Greek authorities, EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that “discussions are constructive. We are making progress on all relevant items” including pensions and public administration reform, he told a news conference in Brussels.

“Work is ongoing, but is not over yet,” he added. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

