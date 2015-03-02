FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to present specific reforms at March 9 Eurogroup-deputy PM
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Greece to present specific reforms at March 9 Eurogroup-deputy PM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 2 (Reuters) - Greece will outline the details of reforms agreed with its international lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on March 9, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Monday.

Athens secured a four-month extension of its financial rescue in February when its euro zone partners approved an initial list of reforms. The government was required to give further details by the end of April.

“(Greek Finance Minister Yanis) Varoufakis will present specific reforms at Monday’s Eurogroup which are included in the government’s agreement with its euro zone partners, as well as other reforms included in the government’s programme,” Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Draagasakis told reporters.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the head of the euro zone finance ministers’ group, said on Monday that Greece’s creditors could pay part of the 7.2 billion euros remaining in its bailout as early as this month if Athens starts adopting necessary reforms. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.