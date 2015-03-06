FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says updated reforms list a first step for agreement in April
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Greece says updated reforms list a first step for agreement in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - An updated list of reforms sent by Athens to its lenders should constitute a first step before the two sides reach an agreement in April, a Greek government offical said on Friday.

Greece struck a deal with the euro zone last month to extend its financial lifeline by four months. It has promised to specify its pledged reforms and reach an agreement with its lenders on the final list by April.

In the letter to the Eurogroup, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis says Athens aims to save 200 million euros from slashing public sector spending, offseting an estimated 200 million euro cost to tackle what it calls the country’s “humanitarian crisis,” the official said.

Athens also aims at 500 million euros in extra revenues annually from new gaming licences and taxing online gaming operators.

“The letter says that it is necessary to immediately commence discussions between Greece and its lenders, in order for the specific reforms to constitute a fisrt batch of reforms ahead of the completion of an agreement in April,” the official said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.