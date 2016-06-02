FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greece expects ECB to reinstate waiver after lenders' approval of reforms
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Greece expects ECB to reinstate waiver after lenders' approval of reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 2 (Reuters) - Greece expects the European Central Bank to reinstate a 'waiver' allowing Greek banks access to cheap funding after the official conclusion of its bailout review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday.

Tsipras also said he hoped Greece could take part in the ECB's quantitative easing programme (QE) possibly as early as July.

"We expect the waiver to be reinstated immediately after the official conclusion of the bailout review and the meeting of the Euro Working Group in the coming days, at the next ECB meeting," Tsipras told his cabinet.

"These two developments will really signal a liquidity boost, which the economy needs," he said before a parliamentary vote on prerequisites demanded by its international lenders in exchange for bailout funds.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would wait until Athens had tied up a number of loose ends in its agreement with international lenders before reinstating the waiver.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.