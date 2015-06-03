Germany's Schaeuble dashes hopes for quick Greek deal

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that an initial look at Greece’s reform proposals to international lenders indicated that talks aimed at getting a deal to unlock cash for Athens will still take time.

Pointing to comments he made last week that he did not share Greek optimism about a deal, he said the situation was unchanged after he had seen Athens’ latest proposals.

“I have no information that anything decisive has changed in terms of substance,” said Schaeuble at an event in Berlin. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)