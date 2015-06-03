FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble dashes hopes for quick Greek deal
June 3, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's Schaeuble dashes hopes for quick Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that an initial look at Greece’s reform proposals to international lenders indicated that talks aimed at getting a deal to unlock cash for Athens will still take time.

Pointing to comments he made last week that he did not share Greek optimism about a deal, he said the situation was unchanged after he had seen Athens’ latest proposals.

“I have no information that anything decisive has changed in terms of substance,” said Schaeuble at an event in Berlin. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Caroline Copley)

