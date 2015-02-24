With conditions, Schaeuble paves way for German vote on Greece

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has paved the way for a possible parliamentary vote this week on a loan extension to Greece, Handelsblatt daily reported on Tuesday.

Schaeuble made the request for the vote in a letter to the president of the Bundestag lower house, Norbert Lammert. The document points out that the vote is contingent on Greece’s list of reforms being accepted by the European Central Bank, the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund.