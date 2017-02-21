Greece should be able to borrow on markets from mid-2018, ESM head says

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Greece will probably be able to borrow money on the markets from the middle of next year, the head of the euro zone bailout fund told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

In comments due to be published on Wednesday, Klaus Regling said he expected that from mid-2018 Greece would "stand on its own feet and be able to get money on the markets by itself".

He also said: "If the next 18 months are used well, I'm optimistic that this is the last programme that Greece will need to do." (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)