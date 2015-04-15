Greece doesn't need 'haircut' for debt sustainability -EU bailout fund chief

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece can return to debt sustainability without another haircut for creditors, the head of the European monetary union’s bailout fund said on Wednesday.

Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism, said Greece was benefiting from long debt maturities and low borrowing costs, which saved the country billions of euros.

“With continued reforms and the continued benefits of this size every year, the country can return to debt sustainability without another haircut,” he said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)