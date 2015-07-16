FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ESM's Regling warns of Greek banking system collapse without 3rd bailout
July 16, 2015

ESM's Regling warns of Greek banking system collapse without 3rd bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - The head of the European Stability Mechanism on Thursday warned of a collapse in the Greek banking system if the country does not secure a third bailout, saying this would have consequences for the entire euro zone.

“If everything should fail, then the Greek banking system will collapse,” Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told German broadcaster ARD, adding that the four biggest Greek banks were systemically relevant.

“If the four biggest systemically relevant banks in a country no longer work, this has grave consequences not just for Greece (...) but also for the whole euro zone.” (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

