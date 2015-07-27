Greek stock market to remain shut until new decree is issued

ATHENS, July 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s stock exchange will remain closed until the government issues a new decree on the bourse, the country’s regulator said in a statement on Monday.

The Greek stock exchange has been shut since June 29, when a cash-strapped Greek government imposed capital controls to ward off a collapse of its banking system after the country rejected a cash-for-reforms deal in a referendum.

A spokesperson for the bourse earlier said the exchange would remain shut on Monday but may reopen Tuesday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)