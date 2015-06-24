FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deadline for deal on Greece is end of June, says Italy PM Renzi
June 24, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Deadline for deal on Greece is end of June, says Italy PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Talks between Greece and its euro zone partners over an aid-for-reforms deal could continue after a European Summit this week and Athens has until the end of the month to stave off possible default, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Italian parliament, Renzi said negotiations “may not be completed at the summit, because the deadline is the end of the month.”

Greece risks defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due by June 30 unless it agrees a deal to release fresh cash from its lenders.

Reporting By Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie

