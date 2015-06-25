FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Renzi sees no Greece deal at EU summit, but soon after
June 25, 2015

Italy's Renzi sees no Greece deal at EU summit, but soon after

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Greece and its creditors will not reach an aid-for-reforms deal at a European Union summit on Thursday but an agreement will be found soon afterwards, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

“If you want my forecast there will not be a deal at the summit,” Renzi said in Brussels before joining the start of the gathering, adding however that there would still be time for a solution to save Greece from default.

Greece risks defaulting on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due by June 30 unless it agrees a deal to release fresh cash from its lenders. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

