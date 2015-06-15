FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece denies report of capital controls by weekend if talks fail
#Market News
June 15, 2015

Greece denies report of capital controls by weekend if talks fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS/BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s government denied a German newspaper report on a euro zone plan that involves Athens imposing capital controls this weekend if it fails to reach a deal with creditors this week, a government official told Reuters on Monday.

A spokesman for the German government said he could not confirm or deny the report.

The German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung online edition had reported that the euro zone had agreed on a contingency plan for Greece that also involved imposing capital controls on Greek banks if no cash-for-reforms deal is reached by the weekend. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Louise Ireland)

