Greece has requested 6 month extension of loan contract-govt source

ATHENS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Greece’s government has formally submitted a request for a six-month extension to its loan agreement with the euro zone, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Specifically, Athens has requested an extension to the so-called “Master Financial Assistance Facility Agreement” with the euro zone, the official said. However, under such an extension the terms under which aid would be disbursed would differ from Athens’ current bailout obligations. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)