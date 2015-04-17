FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece dismisses report that it needs to tap reserves to pay salaries
April 17, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Greece dismisses report that it needs to tap reserves to pay salaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Greece on Friday dismissed reports that it needed to tap remaining cash reserves to meet salary payments.

“News agencies’ reports that refer to the state’s cash reserves are groundless, we categorically deny them,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement, without providing further details.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday that Greece will need to tap all its remaining cash reserves across the public sector, a total of 2 billion euros, to pay civil service wages and pensions at the end of the month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
