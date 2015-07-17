FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM Tsipras replaces rebels in government reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras replaces rebels in government reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday kicked out of his government rebel ministers who voted against reforms demanded by international creditors in return for a rescue deal.

Tsipras was weakened by a revolt in his left-wing Syriza party, who voted against the measures on Thursday, forcing him to rely on opposition votes to pass the package Greece needs to stay afloat.

Labour Minister Panos Skourletis will become energy minister to replace Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline rebels in the Syriza party.

Tryfon Alexiadis was named deputy finance minister, replacing Nadia Valavani, who stepped down earlier this week.

Euclid Tsakalotos, who became finance minister on July 6 in replacement of Yanis Varoufakis, kept his portfolio. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.