Greek PM Tsipras replaces rebels in government reshuffle

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday kicked out of his government rebel ministers who voted against reforms demanded by international creditors in return for a rescue deal.

Tsipras was weakened by a revolt in his left-wing Syriza party, who voted against the measures on Thursday, forcing him to rely on opposition votes to pass the package Greece needs to stay afloat.

Labour Minister Panos Skourletis will become energy minister to replace Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of the hardline rebels in the Syriza party.

Tryfon Alexiadis was named deputy finance minister, replacing Nadia Valavani, who stepped down earlier this week.

Euclid Tsakalotos, who became finance minister on July 6 in replacement of Yanis Varoufakis, kept his portfolio. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)