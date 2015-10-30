FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales drop 2.2 pct in August
#Market News
October 30, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales drop 2.2 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell
2.2 percent in August compared to the same month a year earlier,
led lower by vehicle fuels and food stores, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Data on gross domestic product have shown resilience in
Greek consumer spending, which rose 1.1 percent in the second
quarter, helping the economy to expand by 0.9 percent.
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through to
October 2014 on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy
showed signs of picking up after a protracted recession. But
political uncertainty during acrimonious talks with the
country's lenders towards the end of last year hit consumer
sentiment.
    Capital controls and a three-week shutdown Greece imposed in
the summer to avert a massive flight of deposits took a toll on
consumption.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      AUG   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MAR   FEB
Retail Sales by  -2.2  -7.2*  -0.4   +4.1  -1.8   +1.0  -1.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -4.0  -8.6*  -1.7   +2.4  -3.1   -0.6  -3.1
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
Source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

