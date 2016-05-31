FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales fall 1.6 pct y/y in March
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 31, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales fall 1.6 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 1.6 percent in March compared to the same month a year
ago after an upwardly revised 6.8 percent slide in February,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Retail sales were led lower by furniture and household
appliances, apparel, footwear, fuels and supermarkets, the data
showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when
the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's
final quarter. 
    Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June to stem a flight of deposits have weighed on the
sector.
    The biggest fall in retail sales last year was recorded in
July when volumes fell 7.2 percent.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      MARCH  FEB   JAN  DEC   NOV  OCT  SEPT  AUG 
Retail Sales by  -1.6  -6.8* -1.7  0.2  -4.4 -2.4 -3.3  -2.1 
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -4.3  -7.6* -3.5 -0.2  -5.4 -3.6 -5.3  -3.8
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
