10 months ago
Greek retail sales fall 2.6 pct in August, led by fuels, lubricants
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

Greek retail sales fall 2.6 pct in August, led by fuels, lubricants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined by 2.6 percent in August compared to the same month a
year ago after a downwardly revised 9.5 percent increase in
July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, foods,
beverages and household appliances, the data showed. Retailers
launched seasonal discounts in July up to end August.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of
the year. 
    Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
April-to-June, hurt by tax hikes.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB
Retail Sales by  -2.6     +9.5*  -3.6   -6.3  -2.0   -1.2   -6.8
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -3.1     +7.1   -5.2   -7.9  -4.4   -4.0   -7.6
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

