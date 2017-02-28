ATHENS, Feb 28 Greek retail sales by volume fell
1.0 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago
after an upwardly revised 4.0 percent increase in November,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
Retail sales were led lower by drugs and cosmetics, fuels,
apparel and footwear, the data showed.
Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy
contracted from October to December after two straight quarters
of growth, with its performance in the last quarter of 2016
turning out worse than expected.
The seasonally adjusted flash estimates showed a 0.4 percent
decline in economic output in the fourth quarter.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE
Retail Sales by -1.0 +4.0* +2.6 +2.4 -2.1 +9.5 -3.6
volume y/y
Retail Sales by -1.3 +2.2* +1.4 +1.7 -2.5 +7.1 -5.2
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)