4 months ago
4 months ago
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2017 / 9:27 AM / 4 months ago

Greek retail sales rise 9.6 pct in February, led by foods, tobacco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, April 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 9.6 percent in February compared to the same month a year
ago after a 0.1 percent decline in January, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by foods, tobacco, department
stores, supermarkets, books, furniture and household appliances,
the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy
contracted from October to December after two straight quarters
of growth, with its performance in the last quarter of 2016
turning out worse than expected.                
    The seasonally adjusted data showed a 1.2 percent decline in
economic output in the fourth quarter. 
    The long delay in concluding a bailout review has sparked
uncertainty, weighing on economic activity in the first quarter.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG 
Retail Sales by  +9.6  -0.1  -1.0  +4.0  +2.6  +2.4   -2.1
volume y/y
Retail Sales by +10.9  +1.4  -1.3  +2.2  +1.4  +1.7   -2.5
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

