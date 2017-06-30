ATHENS, June 30 Greek retail sales by volume rose 3 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 1.2 percent decline in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by books and stationary, pharmaceuticals, supermarkets, foods and fuels, the data showed.

Data on gross domestic product showed Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the year. Economic output grew 0.4 percent compared to the final quarter of 2016, when it contracted 1.1 peercent.

*************************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Retail Sales by +3.0 -1.2* +9.9 -0.1 -1.0 +4.0 +2.6 volume y/y Retail Sales by +4.6 +0.1* +11.2 +1.4 -1.3 +2.2 +1.4 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)