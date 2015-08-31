FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales dip 0.4 pct in June
August 31, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek retail sales dip 0.4 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
slipped 0.4 percent in June compared to the same month a year
earlier, led lower by pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and furniture
sectors, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Data on gross domestic product released last week showed
resilience in Greek consumer spending, which rose 1.1 percent in
the second quarter and helped the economy expand by 0.9 percent.
   
    Sales volumes had risen for five months in a row through to
October 2014 on a pick up in consumer spending, as the economy
showed signs of picking up after a protracted recession. But a
turbulent political climate towards the end of last year and a
standoff with the country's lenders hit consumer sentiment.
    Hit by the country's economic slump and record unemployment,
retail sales declined by about 40 percent over 2009-2014,
hammered by austerity policies imposed under the terms of
Greece's 240-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout.
    
KEY FIGURES      JUNE   MAY  APRIL   MAR  FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV
Retail Sales by  -0.4  +4.1* -1.8   +1.0  -1.7  +0.6  -1.4  -1.3
volume y/y**
Retail Sales by  -1.7  +2.4* -3.1*  -0.6  -3.1  -1.8  -3.8  -1.4
revenue y/y**
* revised
Source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

