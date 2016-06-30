FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greek retail sales fall 1.5 pct y/y in April
June 30, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales fall 1.5 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 1.5 percent in April compared to the same month a year
ago after an upwardly revised 1.2 percent slide in March,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led lower by cosmetics, pharmaceuticals,
fuels, lubricants and household appliances, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when
the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's
final quarter. 
    Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed
on the sector.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      APRIL   MARCH  FEB   JAN  DEC   NOV  OCT  SEPT
Retail Sales by   -1.5   -1.2* -6.8  -1.7  0.2  -4.4 -2.4 -3.3
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   -3.9   -4.0* -7.6  -3.5 -0.2  -5.4 -3.6 -5.3
revenue y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT


 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

