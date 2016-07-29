FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greek retail sales fall 6.4 pct y/y in May, led by fuels
July 29, 2016

Greek retail sales fall 6.4 pct y/y in May, led by fuels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, July 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 6.4 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago
after a downwardly revised 2.0 percent slide in April,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, apparel,
footwear and supermarkets, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the first three months of the year, when
the economy contracted by 0.5 percent compared to last year's
final quarter. 
    Consumption declined 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in
January-to-March. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed
on the sector.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN   DEC  NOV  OCT
Retail Sales by  -6.4  -2.0*  -1.2  -6.8  -1.7  0.2  -4.4 -2.4
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -8.0  -4.4*  -4.0  -7.6  -3.5 -0.2  -5.4 -3.6
revenue y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
  * revised
  source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

