Greek retail sales fall 3.6 pct y/y in June, led by drugs, fuels
August 31, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales fall 3.6 pct y/y in June, led by drugs, fuels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 3.6 percent in June compared to the same month a year
ago after a downwardly revised 6.3 percent slide in May,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, drugs and
cosmetics, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of
the year. 
    Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
April-to-June. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed
on the sector.
************************************************************** 
KEY FIGURES      JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN   DEC  NOV 
Retail Sales by  -3.6   -6.3* -2.0   -1.2  -6.8  -1.7  0.2  -4.4
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -5.2   -7.9* -4.4   -4.0  -7.6  -3.5 -0.2  -5.4
revenue y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
       


 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

