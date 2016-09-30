FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Greek retail sales up 9.7 pct in July, led by apparel, dept stores
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Greek retail sales up 9.7 pct in July, led by apparel, dept stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 9.7 percent in July compared to the same month a year ago
after a 3.6 percent slide in June, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear,
department stores, furniture and electrical appliances, the data
showed. Retailers launch seasonal discounts in July.
    Data on gross domestic product showed weakness in Greek
consumer spending in the second quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.2 percent compared to the first three months of
the year. 
    Consumption declined 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
April-to-June. Tax hikes and capital controls, imposed at the
end of June last year to stem a flight of deposits have weighed
on the sector.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES      JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN 
Retail Sales by  +9.7   -3.6   -6.3  -2.0   -1.2   -6.8 -1.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  +7.1   -5.2   -7.9  -4.4   -4.0   -7.6 -3.5
revenue y/y
--------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.