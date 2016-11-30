FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Greek retail sales rise 2.6 pct in September, led by department stores
November 30, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 9 months ago

Greek retail sales rise 2.6 pct in September, led by department stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
2.6 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago
after an upwardly revised 2.1 percent drop in August, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led higher by department stores, books,
stationary and supermarkets, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in
Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June.
 
    Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
July-to-September.
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      SEPTEMBER AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL  
Retail Sales by  +2.6      -2.1*    +9.5   -3.6   -6.3  -2.0   
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  +1.7      -2.5*    +7.1   -5.2   -7.9  -4.4   
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

