8 months ago
Greek retail sales rise 2.4 pct in October, led by supermarkets
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 10:19 AM / 8 months ago

Greek retail sales rise 2.4 pct in October, led by supermarkets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
2.4 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago
after a downwardly revised 2.4 percent increase in September,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, books,
stationary and pharmaceuticals, the data showed.
    Data on gross domestic product showed a strengthening in
Greek consumer spending in the third quarter, when the economy
expanded by 0.8 percent compared to April-to-June.
 
    Consumption grew 2 percent quarter-on-quarter in
July-to-September.

************************************************************
KEY FIGURES      OCTOBER  SEPTEMBER  AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY
Retail Sales by  +2.4     +2.4*      -2.1     +9.5   -3.6   -6.3
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  +1.3     +1.7       -2.5     +7.1   -5.2   -7.9
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

